Clemency Was Granted Of Abdul Basit After PM Recommendations
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM
The clemency was granted after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, recommended the case on humanitarian and constitutional grounds
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The clemency was granted after Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, recommended the case on humanitarian and constitutional grounds.
The Prime Minister’s leadership and personal commitment to upholding justice and compassion were central in ensuring this outcome. Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, also remained actively engaged, while the Ministry of Human Rights worked closely with the Punjab Prison Department to finalize the matter, said a Press Release issued here on Wednesday.
Abdul Basit, a paraplegic death row prisoner, was released today from Faisalabad Central Prison following the grant of Presidential clemency under Article 45 of the Constitution.
His disability and long confinement under death row conditions had drawn attention, with repeated calls for his case to be considered on compassionate grounds.
On the direction of the Prime Minister and the Minister for Human Rights, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Saba Sadiq visited Faisalabad Central Prison at the time of Abdul Basit’s release.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that she had been specially sent to meet Abdul Basit on their behalf. She also expressed sympathy with the family of the victim, stating that while nothing can lessen their pain, the decision reflects the spirit of justice and humanity that the state is bound to uphold.
Recent Stories
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families7 minutes ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms7 minutes ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi8 minutes ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations5 minutes ago
-
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for classical music, per ..5 minutes ago
-
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations6 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala11 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day11 minutes ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary14 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat11 minutes ago