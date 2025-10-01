- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Honorary Advisor to the Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture Division, Usman Shah, visited the Rung School of Music and Arts on Wednesday, reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s classical music and performing arts.
During the visit, Founder of Rung School of Music and Arts Wajih Nizami welcomed the Advisor and gave him a detailed tour of the institution.
He highlighted the school’s contributions in nurturing young talent and sustaining Pakistan’s cultural heritage, particularly in classical music and performing arts.
He also urged the Ministry to extend support in creating wider platforms to promote these art forms nationally and internationally.
The Advisor praised the school’s efforts and assured the Ministry’s full cooperation in advancing this mission. He stressed that the government remains committed to strengthening cultural traditions, fostering artistic excellence, and providing avenues for artists to showcase their work.
The visit marks another important step towards cultural preservation and the promotion of Pakistan’s artistic identity.
