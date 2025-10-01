Eight Held In Rawalpindi For Drugs, Liquor & Arms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 09:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Rawalpindi Police arrested eight accused during separate operations across the district on Wednesday against narcotics, liquor and illegal weapons.
According to a police spokesman, the Gujar Khan Police apprehended one supplier and seized 2.
48 kilograms of charas, the Kallar Syedan Police caught another with 1.65 kilograms, while the Naseerabad Police held a third with 1.56 kilograms.
In another drive, five persons were taken into custody from the limits of Jatli, Race Course, Chaklala and Kallar Syedan police stations. The police recovered five litres of liquor along with weapons and ammunition from their possession.
