CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 09:01 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on their 76th National Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on their 76th National Day.

In her message, the CM conveyed best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and his colleagues, saying the government and people of Punjab shared the joy of the anniversary celebrations of the brotherly nation. She said Pakistan and China were exemplary neighbours, trusted friends and valued partners, adding that their friendship was an undeniable reality, deeply rooted at both governmental and people-to-people levels.

CM Maryam Nawaz noted that Chinese cooperation had significantly contributed to the growth and stability of Pakistan’s economy, while also playing a remarkable role in promoting global human development and the vision of building a shared future.

Referring to her recent visit to China, she said the Punjab government had introduced a co-ablation machine for the treatment of cancer patients, a step that would help ensure speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.

