CM Felicitates China On 76th National Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 09:01 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on their 76th National Day
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on their 76th National Day.
In her message, the CM conveyed best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and his colleagues, saying the government and people of Punjab shared the joy of the anniversary celebrations of the brotherly nation. She said Pakistan and China were exemplary neighbours, trusted friends and valued partners, adding that their friendship was an undeniable reality, deeply rooted at both governmental and people-to-people levels.
CM Maryam Nawaz noted that Chinese cooperation had significantly contributed to the growth and stability of Pakistan’s economy, while also playing a remarkable role in promoting global human development and the vision of building a shared future.
Referring to her recent visit to China, she said the Punjab government had introduced a co-ablation machine for the treatment of cancer patients, a step that would help ensure speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.
Recent Stories
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families8 minutes ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms8 minutes ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi8 minutes ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations6 minutes ago
-
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for classical music, per ..6 minutes ago
-
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations6 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day12 minutes ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary14 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat12 minutes ago