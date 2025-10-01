Open Menu

NITB, LJCP Joined Hands To Digitally Transforms Judiciary

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Wednesday, followed by the formal launch of the E-Office system in the Supreme Court

The initiative is a significant step towards the digital transformation of Pakistan’s judiciary, said a press release.

The event was attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja; Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Chairman National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb; and Federal Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi joined virtually from Lahore.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary LJCP and CEO NITB, paving the way for the development of an Analytical Dashboard for the Judiciary.

This platform will consolidate judicial data, integrate information across the justice sector, and enable real-time tracking of case disposal, backlog trends, and institutional performance, thereby strengthening transparency and evidence-based reforms.

Following the signing, the E-Office system was officially launched at the Supreme Court, digitizing file movement and office work.

A dedicated case management system for Judges will also be introduced soon, advancing efficiency and paperless operations.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, reaffirmed the Ministry’s support and said,

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to building a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven justice system. The Ministry of IT & Telecom will continue to drive the Prime Minister’s Digital Nation Pakistan vision across all sectors, including the judiciary.”

