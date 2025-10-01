Rawalpindi Police Arrest 5 POs In Separate Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM
The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of assault, cheque dishonour and filing a bogus rape call
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of assault, cheque dishonour and filing a bogus rape call.
According to a police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police nabbed an absconder involved in a case of storming into a house and torturing a citizen. The suspect had been on the run since March 2024 after the incident. Police teams, utilising all available resources, traced and captured him, while raids were underway to arrest his accomplices.
In a separate action, the Kallar Syedan Police apprehended three proclaimed offenders in cheque dishonour cases.
Two of them were wanted since 2025 and the third since 2019. The arrests were made through human intelligence sources.
The spokesman further said that the Waris Khan Police also arrested another absconder who, in October 2024, had made a false call to the Helpline 15, claiming that his wife was being sexually assaulted. Upon verification at the spot, the allegation proved baseless. The suspect went into hiding afterwards but was later tracked down and held.
He added that police teams were continuing operations to ensure the arrest of other fugitives at large.
Recent Stories
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families7 minutes ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms7 minutes ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi8 minutes ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations5 minutes ago
-
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for classical music, per ..5 minutes ago
-
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations6 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala11 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day11 minutes ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary14 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat11 minutes ago