Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of assault, cheque dishonour and filing a bogus rape call.

According to a police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police nabbed an absconder involved in a case of storming into a house and torturing a citizen. The suspect had been on the run since March 2024 after the incident. Police teams, utilising all available resources, traced and captured him, while raids were underway to arrest his accomplices.

In a separate action, the Kallar Syedan Police apprehended three proclaimed offenders in cheque dishonour cases.

Two of them were wanted since 2025 and the third since 2019. The arrests were made through human intelligence sources.

The spokesman further said that the Waris Khan Police also arrested another absconder who, in October 2024, had made a false call to the Helpline 15, claiming that his wife was being sexually assaulted. Upon verification at the spot, the allegation proved baseless. The suspect went into hiding afterwards but was later tracked down and held.

He added that police teams were continuing operations to ensure the arrest of other fugitives at large.