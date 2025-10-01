KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has distributed plot allotment letters to the families of five police martyrs under the newly announced Martyrs Package 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has distributed plot allotment letters to the families of five police martyrs under the newly announced Martyrs Package 2025.

The ceremony was held at the office of Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam in the Civil Secretariat. Senior officials, including DIG Finance Sayed Fida Hussain Shah, attended the event.

Advisor Aslam stated that the new package significantly enhances support for the families of fallen officers. He detailed that the financial aid and plot allocations are now based on the martyr's rank.

Under the new package, the families of constables to inspectors will receive Rs 11 million, along with a 5-marla plot for constables and head constables, and a 7-marla plot for ASIs, SIs, and inspectors.

The compensation increases for higher ranks, with families of DSPs and ASPs receiving Rs. 16 million and a 10-marla plot. The families of SPs, SSPs, DIGs, and other senior officers will be granted Rs 21 million and a one-kanal plot.

He highlighted that this represents a major increase from the 2017 package, where the Rs 10 million amount included the plot's cost, which is now provided separately.