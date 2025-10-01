Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) At least 1,006 people have lost their lives including 275 children, 568 men and 163 women in flood-affected regions of the country following relentless torrential rains and flash flooding rescue and relief efforts are ongoing as authorities work to reach impacted communities and assess the scale of devastation.

According to latest figures shared by NDMA, at least 304 people have died in Punjab, including 110 children, 143 men, and 51 women.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the death toll has reached 504, with 90 children, 338 men, and 76 women among the victims.

Sindh has reported 80 fatalities, comprising 35 children, 35 men, and 10 women.

Flash floods have caused widespread devastation in most areas of the country , with Balochistan reporting 30 fatalities—including 20 children, 6 men, and 4 women.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 41 people lost their lives, among them 6 children, 26 men, and 9 women. Azad Jammu & Kashmir recorded 38 deaths due to the deluge, comprising 9 children, 17 men, and 12 women.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 9 individuals perished, including 5 children, 3 men, and 1 woman.

 Flood-related incidents have left 1,063 people injured, including 321 children, 450 men, and 292 women.

Punjab reported the highest number of injuries with 661 individuals affected, including 200 children, 258 men, and 203 women, highlighting the severe impact on vulnerable populations across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 218 people sustained injuries, comprising 70 children, 99 men, and 49 women. Meanwhile, Sindh reported 87 injuries, including 39 children, 29 men, and 19 women, reflecting the widespread impact of the floods across age and gender groups.Balochistan reported five injuries, affecting two children, two men, and one woman.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 52 individuals were injured, including four children, 42 men, and six women, reflecting the widespread human toll of the floods across both regions. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 37 injuries, including 4 children, 20 men, and 13 women, while the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 3 injuries, affecting 2 children and 1 woman, with no male injuries documented.

