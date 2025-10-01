China’s 76th National Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM
The 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was marked with great enthusiasm in Peshawar under the auspices of China Window, the Chinese Cultural Center on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was marked with great enthusiasm in Peshawar under the auspices of China Window, the Chinese Cultural Center on Wednesday.
A large number of dignitaries, including provincial ministers, senators, parliamentarians, senior government officials, and representatives from various walks of life attended the colorful ceremony.
The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and China. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said the day held immense significance for both China and Pakistan. He described the founding of the People’s Republic of China as a symbol of strength, unity, and resilience, noting that China’s remarkable rise under visionary leadership had inspired the world.
“Today, we are not only celebrating the founding of the People’s Republic of China but also honoring the unbreakable friendship between Pakistan and China a bond that has stood the test of time, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared dreams of progress,” he said, adding, “We proudly say this friendship is sweeter than honey, deeper than the seas, and higher than the Himalayas.
”
Highlighting China’s extraordinary journey of development, Shahab Ali Shah praised President Xi Jinping’s leadership in lifting millions out of poverty, advancing science and technology, and promoting global peace and prosperity.
He said President Xi’s vision of a “Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” aligned closely with Pakistan’s philosophy of harmony and cooperation.
The Chief Secretary underlined the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a “bridge of connectivity, opportunity, and hope.” He said Peshawar, with its strategic location near Afghanistan and Central Asia, could serve as a vital hub for trade, culture, and regional prosperity.
Earlier, Administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of China, expressing hope that the friendship between Pakistan and China would continue to flourish and remain a beacon of hope for generations.
Prominent figures including former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan, former Governor Engineer Shaukatullah, Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor Razia Sultana, Minister Qasim Ali Shah, and MPAs Mehr Sultana, Shazia Tehmas, and Aiman Jalil also joined in the cake-cutting ceremony.
Recent Stories
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families7 minutes ago
-
Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms7 minutes ago
-
72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi8 minutes ago
-
China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations5 minutes ago
-
Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for classical music, per ..5 minutes ago
-
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations6 minutes ago
-
Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Burewala11 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day11 minutes ago
-
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary14 minutes ago
-
Man kills brother, son in Rawat11 minutes ago