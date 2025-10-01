Open Menu

China’s 76th National Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 09:07 PM

The 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was marked with great enthusiasm in Peshawar under the auspices of China Window, the Chinese Cultural Center on Wednesday

A large number of dignitaries, including provincial ministers, senators, parliamentarians, senior government officials, and representatives from various walks of life attended the colorful ceremony.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and China. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah said the day held immense significance for both China and Pakistan. He described the founding of the People’s Republic of China as a symbol of strength, unity, and resilience, noting that China’s remarkable rise under visionary leadership had inspired the world.

“Today, we are not only celebrating the founding of the People’s Republic of China but also honoring the unbreakable friendship between Pakistan and China a bond that has stood the test of time, rooted in mutual respect, trust, and shared dreams of progress,” he said, adding, “We proudly say this friendship is sweeter than honey, deeper than the seas, and higher than the Himalayas.

Highlighting China’s extraordinary journey of development, Shahab Ali Shah praised President Xi Jinping’s leadership in lifting millions out of poverty, advancing science and technology, and promoting global peace and prosperity.

He said President Xi’s vision of a “Community with a Shared Future for Mankind” aligned closely with Pakistan’s philosophy of harmony and cooperation.

The Chief Secretary underlined the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a “bridge of connectivity, opportunity, and hope.” He said Peshawar, with its strategic location near Afghanistan and Central Asia, could serve as a vital hub for trade, culture, and regional prosperity.

Earlier, Administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of China, expressing hope that the friendship between Pakistan and China would continue to flourish and remain a beacon of hope for generations.

Prominent figures including former World Squash Champion Jansher Khan, former Governor Engineer Shaukatullah, Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor Razia Sultana, Minister Qasim Ali Shah, and MPAs Mehr Sultana, Shazia Tehmas, and Aiman Jalil also joined in the cake-cutting ceremony.

