72.85% Target Of Negahban Package Achieved: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:53 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that a 72.85 percent target of Negahban Ramazan Package was achieved in Faisalabad division.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she said that total 591,494 ration bags were distributed among poor families in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.
She said that price control magistrates were fully active in the fields and they inspected more than 18,000 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets across the division from 1st March to date. They imposed a total fine of Rs.
147.9 million on 5742 profiteers and shopkeepers on overcharging.
During this period, 1239 shopkeepers were also arrested and sealed 62 shops besides registering 83 cases on sheer violation of price control mechanism.
Magistrates received 9373 complaints against shopkeepers during March 2024 and all these were resolved by ensuring display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stalls, she added.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia and others were also present in the meeting.
