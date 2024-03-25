Open Menu

72.85% Target Of Negahban Package Achieved: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 06:53 PM

72.85% target of Negahban package achieved: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that a 72.85 percent target of Negahban Ramazan Package was achieved in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that a 72.85 percent target of Negahban Ramazan Package was achieved in Faisalabad division.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she said that total 591,494 ration bags were distributed among poor families in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

She said that price control magistrates were fully active in the fields and they inspected more than 18,000 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets across the division from 1st March to date. They imposed a total fine of Rs.

147.9 million on 5742 profiteers and shopkeepers on overcharging.

During this period, 1239 shopkeepers were also arrested and sealed 62 shops besides registering 83 cases on sheer violation of price control mechanism.

Magistrates received 9373 complaints against shopkeepers during March 2024 and all these were resolved by ensuring display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stalls, she added.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Poor Fine Chiniot Jhang Price Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Ali March Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occu ..

Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single ..

Balochistan govt spends Rs 5625 to educate single child

11 minutes ago
 Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longs ..

Dhoke Jumma residents thank SNGPL for fixing longstanding gas leakage

11 minutes ago
 Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates app ..

Nomination papers of PPP, JUIF, PTI candidates approved for Senate polls

12 minutes ago
 PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, ev ..

PM directs swift action against tax defaulters, evaders

5 minutes ago
 Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step ..

Troubled Boeing announces CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

5 minutes ago
Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguis ..

Kohat Police thwart drug smuggling attempt disguised

5 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pensi ..

Minister takes notice of delay in payment of pension

5 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

Bahawalnagar police crack down on kite sellers

5 minutes ago
 Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Nine wounded in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

4 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commoditi ..

Meeting reviews price hikes of essential commodities

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs

Police arrest 18 suspects, seize arms and drugs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan