81 dengue cases reported in capital during last 24 hours

As many as 81 patients with dengue fever were reported during the last 24 hours, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said on Tuesday

He was talking to media after chairing a meeting to review current dengue situation in the Federal capital. The officials of health department and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and assistant commissioners were present on the occasion.

The meeting was told that anti-dengue fumigation was completed in Abdullah Town, H-13, union councils Tarnol and Kuri, adjoining areas of Fateh Jang Road, Bari Imam and Lake View Park.

The teams of Islamabad administration along with entomologists inspected some 98 larvae breeding sites. One service station was sealed, whereas first information report (FIR) was lodged against six persons.

Similarly, the sanitation directorate of MCI carried out cleanliness drive at various graveyards of union councils Kuri and Koral.