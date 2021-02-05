UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

82,728 Roshan Digital Accounts Opened Abroad In Five Months; $436 Million Remitted, PM Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:31 AM

82,728 Roshan Digital Accounts opened abroad in five months; $436 million remitted, PM told

Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that with 82,728 Roshan Digital Accounts opened so far in 97 countries of different continents by the overseas Pakistanis, an amount of $436 million had been remitted and paid under the facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that with 82,728 Roshan Digital Accounts opened so far in 97 countries of different continents by the overseas Pakistanis, an amount of $436 million had been remitted and paid under the facility.

He was further informed that as 600 to 700 accounts were being opened on daily basis, Pakistani expatriates were remitting around US $ 6 to 7 million per day.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here to review progress on the provision of facilities made available for the overseas Pakistanis under the Roshan Digital Account.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistants to the PM Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Waqar Masood Khan, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir and Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed, Senator Faisal Javed and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the encouraging response and interest shown by the overseas Pakistanis towards the facility of Roshan Digital Account, introduced under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the last five months and the proposals for the provision of more facilities in future along with modernization.

It was told that with a sharp increase witnessed in workers' remittances during the last month, the Pakistani expatriates from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States had taken lead in utilizing the facilities, provided under the Roshan Digital Account.

The participants were apprised of the cooperation of ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development as well as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the success of Roshan Digital Account.

It was further told that full cooperation of various ministries as well as Senator Faisal Javed made possible the journey of Roshan Digital Account a success during the last five months.

The participants were also briefed in detail about payments under the Roshan Digital Account as well as a proposed road-map for further increasing the remittances and providing more facilities to the overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister while appreciating the provision of facilities to the expatriate community under the Roshan Digital Account and the success achieved during the last five months, said that the overseas Pakistanis were the country's most precious asset and the government was fully committed to facilitate them with regard to the remittances and investment.

While directing for modernization of facilities under the Roshan Digital Account and further facilitating the overseas Pakistanis in account opening, and making the process of their investment in the country's various sectors more easy, he stressed early finalization and implementation of the proposals.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Bank Progress Lead United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Sardar Masood Khan FBR From Government Million

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

6 minutes ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

52 seconds ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

54 seconds ago

Ford trims F-150 production on semiconductor short ..

55 seconds ago

US Looking at Targeted Sanctions Against Myanmar's ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.