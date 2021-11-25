82nd meeting of Advance Studies Research Board of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The 82nd meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus here.

Director Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal reviewed the agenda of the meeting and the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting. The meeting also approved amendments in the merit procedure of M.Phil, MS, MSc, MBA and LLM.

Implementation of multi-disciplinary subjects at M.Phil and MS levels was also approved.

The meeting approved the titles and examiners of 93 PhD dissertations. The meeting also considered the preparation of papers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur GAT Subject Test, preparation of papers by teachers of other universities and determination of passing marks of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur GAT Subject Test. Distinguished Members also reviewed the policy related to checking the Similarity index and Plagiarism.