8m families benefiting from Ehsaas Ration program: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that eight million deserving families were benefiting from Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme currently.

Talking to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation at his office on Wednesday, he said that the provincial government was striving to provide relief to people and bring ease in their lives.

The CM termed the Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Program a flagship initiative of the government and noted that 40 per cent cheaper items were being provided to eight million deserving families.

The beneficiaries could purchase pulses, ghee, oil and flour from registered grocery stores at 40 per cent lower rates, along with it, a 10pc commission is also given to the owners of registered grocery stores, he added. The programme was a giant leap towards poverty alleviation, he said and added that affectees of three flood-hit districts had been registered under that programme.

The delegation included Sharjeel Younis, Malik Mahboob Elahi, Haji Malik Muhammad Rafiq, Ch. Zulfikar and Zain Ejaz. Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja was also present.