Every One To Play His Role To Make Special Children Useful Members Of Society
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Complex and Vocational Technical Institute Nawabshah and met the special children and also checked the presence of teachers and staff at the center
Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon expressed his satisfaction with the better arrangements on behalf of the center administration and said that every section of the society has to play its role to make special children and persons useful members of the society.
While giving instructions to the in-charge of the center, he said that special attention should be paid to the education and training of special children so that they can serve the country and the nation by becoming good citizens.
He inspected the various sections and classes and the staff room.
Regional Director Ghulam Murtaza Chanar gave detailed information about the provision of other facilities including education and said that one of the students of this center has won the first position in the whole Sindh in the Naat-Khwaani competition held in Karachi, on which the Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Naat-Khwaani students.
Director Rehabilitation Complex Murad Khan Jamali, Deputy Director Adnan Ahmed Mehr, Vice Principal Sarfraz Ahmed Shar and others were present.
