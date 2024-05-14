Distt Admin Launches Grand Anti-encroachment Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM
District administration launched a grand operation against encroachment for restoration of infrastructure of the city on Tuesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) District administration launched a grand operation against encroachment for restoration of infrastructure of the city on Tuesday.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer, the Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq along with teams of Municipal Corporation, District Council and Police launched the grand operation against encroachment at Surat Kund and other roads.
The teams demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments.
Speaking on the occasion, AC Seemal Mushtaq said that crackdown would be launched at all markets and roads of the city on daily basis to remove encroachment. She said that deadline has been given to traders and other stake holders to remove encroachments. She added that operation would continue will restoration of infrastructure of the city.
