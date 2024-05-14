Federal Govt Gives Historic Relief Package For AJK People: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan on Tuesday said that the Federal Government had given a historic relief package worth Rs 23 billion for the people of AJK
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan on Tuesday said that the Federal Government had given a historic relief package worth Rs 23 billion for the people of AJK.
Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that due to the timely intervention of PM Shehbaz, the issue of subsidies had been amicably resolved.
The AJK Government, he said, issued notifications for subsidies in flour and electricity prices.
Under the relief package, he said, the price of flour had been reduced from Rs 3,100 to Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms.
Likewise, the consumers would be charged Rs 3 per unit for usage of upto 100 units, Rs 5 for 100-300 units, and Rs 6 above 300 units, while commercial rates were fixed at Rs 10 per unit for upto 300 units and Rs 15 for above 300 units.
The minister reiterated that the Federal Government had not only resolved the issue amicably but also thwarted the attempts of some elements to exploit the situation for political gains.
