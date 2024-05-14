Open Menu

Federal Govt Gives Historic Relief Package For AJK People: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK people: Minister

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan on Tuesday said that the Federal Government had given a historic relief package worth Rs 23 billion for the people of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan on Tuesday said that the Federal Government had given a historic relief package worth Rs 23 billion for the people of AJK.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that due to the timely intervention of PM Shehbaz, the issue of subsidies had been amicably resolved.

The AJK Government, he said, issued notifications for subsidies in flour and electricity prices.

Under the relief package, he said, the price of flour had been reduced from Rs 3,100 to Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms.

Likewise, the consumers would be charged Rs 3 per unit for usage of upto 100 units, Rs 5 for 100-300 units, and Rs 6 above 300 units, while commercial rates were fixed at Rs 10 per unit for upto 300 units and Rs 15 for above 300 units.

The minister reiterated that the Federal Government had not only resolved the issue amicably but also thwarted the attempts of some elements to exploit the situation for political gains.

Related Topics

Electricity Jammu Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digital ..

Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digitalization, land records

6 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural ..

Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural heritage sites Wazir Khan Mos ..

6 minutes ago
 Education board promotes four assistants

Education board promotes four assistants

11 minutes ago
 Dar meets CIDCA chairman; Gwadar Airport, other de ..

Dar meets CIDCA chairman; Gwadar Airport, other development projects discussed

6 minutes ago
 SATRC on policy, regulation, services starts

SATRC on policy, regulation, services starts

6 minutes ago
 Every one to play his role to make special childre ..

Every one to play his role to make special children useful members of society

6 minutes ago
Alhamra Academy's captivating spectacle mesmerizes ..

Alhamra Academy's captivating spectacle mesmerizes audiences

6 minutes ago
 Distt admin launches grand anti-encroachment opera ..

Distt admin launches grand anti-encroachment operation

6 minutes ago
 Dar meets CTGI chairman; highlights FDI opportunit ..

Dar meets CTGI chairman; highlights FDI opportunities in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Eight more decanting shops sealed

Eight more decanting shops sealed

6 minutes ago
 China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly reven ..

China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth

6 minutes ago
 Kanasro reviews renovation work on Dadu-Moro bridg ..

Kanasro reviews renovation work on Dadu-Moro bridge on Indus river

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan