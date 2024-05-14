Open Menu

Kristin Hawkins Inaugurates Four Restored Cultural Heritage Sites Wazir Khan Mosque

US Consul general to Lahore Kristin Hawkins on Tuesday inaugurated four US-funded restored cultural heritage sites at the Southern-side of the Wazir Khan Mosque including the 17th century tomb of Imam Gammu, six hujras, a central pavilion and the Southeast minaret

"Dating back to the 17th century, these structures stood as important pieces of Lahore's Mughal Heritage, but over time, neglect and development of the local neighborhood caused significant damage to the buildings," says the plaque dedicated to the citizens of Lahore and inhabitants of the Walled City from the people of the United States.

These U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP-branded) cultural heritage preservation projects have been completed by the Aga Khan Foundation Cultural Services Pakistan (AKFCP) and Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) with a funding of 200,000 Dollars.

Kristin Hawkins said it is hoped that the work which has been done to restore the Wazir Khan Mosque will emerge as a strong symbol of PakistanUnited States partnership as well as the respect the US has for the rich and diverse cultural and religious heritage of Pakistan and the respect for the people of Pakistan.

She said the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk area have benefited from four grants totaling approximately $1.6 million from AFCP and the U.S. Mission Pakistan since 2002.

“During my tour of this completed work today at the Wazir Khan Mosque, I had the opportunity to hear from some of the interns of the US-funded program who have participated in the cultural preservation projects here. We are happy to see our cultural preservation projects creating new opportunities for young Pakistanis to gain skills that will help them in their future careers,” US Consul General Kristin Hawkins remarked.

