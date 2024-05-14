Dar meets CIDCA chairman; Gwadar Airport, other development projects discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a luncheon meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui here.

The two sides discussed CIDCA’s various projects for the socioeconomic development of Pakistan, especially Gwadar.

They also discussed the development of the New Gwadar International Airport, which is expected to be completed and inaugurated this year.

Deputy prime minister, who is on a four-day visit to China, appreciated CIDCA’s pivotal role in China’s support for development projects in developing countries including Pakistan.

Chairman of CIDCA expressed commitment to early implementation of CIDCA projects, which would give boost to the mutual vision of upgraded version of CPEC.