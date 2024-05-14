Open Menu

Dar Meets CIDCA Chairman; Gwadar Airport, Other Development Projects Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Dar meets CIDCA chairman; Gwadar Airport, other development projects discussed

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a luncheon meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui here

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a luncheon meeting with Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Luo Zhaohui here.

The two sides discussed CIDCA’s various projects for the socioeconomic development of Pakistan, especially Gwadar.

They also discussed the development of the New Gwadar International Airport, which is expected to be completed and inaugurated this year.

Deputy prime minister, who is on a four-day visit to China, appreciated CIDCA’s pivotal role in China’s support for development projects in developing countries including Pakistan.

Chairman of CIDCA expressed commitment to early implementation of CIDCA projects, which would give boost to the mutual vision of upgraded version of CPEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Ishaq Dar Visit CPEC Gwadar Airport

Recent Stories

Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digital ..

Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digitalization, land records

8 minutes ago
 Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK ..

Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK people: Minister

8 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural ..

Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural heritage sites Wazir Khan Mos ..

8 minutes ago
 Education board promotes four assistants

Education board promotes four assistants

13 minutes ago
 SATRC on policy, regulation, services starts

SATRC on policy, regulation, services starts

7 minutes ago
 Every one to play his role to make special childre ..

Every one to play his role to make special children useful members of society

7 minutes ago
Alhamra Academy's captivating spectacle mesmerizes ..

Alhamra Academy's captivating spectacle mesmerizes audiences

7 minutes ago
 Distt admin launches grand anti-encroachment opera ..

Distt admin launches grand anti-encroachment operation

7 minutes ago
 Dar meets CTGI chairman; highlights FDI opportunit ..

Dar meets CTGI chairman; highlights FDI opportunities in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Eight more decanting shops sealed

Eight more decanting shops sealed

8 minutes ago
 China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly reven ..

China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth

8 minutes ago
 Kanasro reviews renovation work on Dadu-Moro bridg ..

Kanasro reviews renovation work on Dadu-Moro bridge on Indus river

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan