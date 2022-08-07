UrduPoint.com

8th Muharram Procession Ends Safely In Khairpur Amid Tight Security

Published August 07, 2022

8th Muharram procession ends safely in Khairpur amid tight security

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The main procession of 8th Muharram was taken out in Khairpur, from Markazi Imam Barhgah Hydery on Sunday, which passed through various traditional routes and culminated at Hussaini Imambargah, old Karachi road, amid tight security.

All main roads leading to the procession route remained closed for traffic on Sunday. The traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

As many as 1500 police officials were deployed where the procession passed through city, said Khairpur SSP Zafar Iqbal Malik. Besides, the policemen were also deployed at 15 rooftops in the route.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Javed Jiskani monitored security of the central procession at the control system established at the SSP office with the help of closed-circuit television cameras installed at different places. He directed the police to provide report of security monitoring on daily basis till the 10th MuharramDIG Sukkur also asked the officers of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts for strengthening of coordination with Rangers and other law enforcement agencies so that intelligence could be shared on time to prevent any eventuality.

