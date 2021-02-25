9-kanal state land retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday announced to have retrieved nine kanals of state land worth over Rs 210 million from land grabbers.

According to a spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Sarmad Hussain along with Revenue officers, metropolitan corporation and police conducted raid in areas near lower Bari canal and retrieved nine kanals state land from grabbers.

The AC said that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Babar Sharif, strict action was taken against land grabbers without any discrimination. He added that more than 266 kanals land worth Rs 900 million has been retrieved during the month of February.