9 Killed, 10 Injured In Upper Dir Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 12:49 PM

At least nine passengers, including women and children, were killed and 10 others injured when a passenger coach fell into a ditch in the Chalal area of ??Patrick police station in Upper Dir on Monday

Police said a passenger van with number plate C-1775 en route from Mardan to Kalkot fell into a ditch after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

As a result of the mishap, nine passengers were killed and ten others injured.

Police said the dead were identified as Bakht Zada, Javed, Naseeb Jana, Shaheen, Farmanullah, Sheheryar, Kulsoom, Gul Suma, and Ehtesham while the injured included Rafiullah (driver), Habib Sultan, Haroon, Shahi Sultana, Ibrahim, Badshah Zada, Farishta Bibi, Bach Zadgai, Arshad, Miandam and two children named Javed and Maaz.

All the bodies and injured were shifted to Patrak Hospital where the condition of the two injured is said to be critical.

