9th Muharram observed in Wah, Taxila amid tight security

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Dozens of 'Alm' and 'Zuljanah' processions were taken out peacefully in Taxila and Wah Cantt on Monday to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The mourning processions ended peacefully after passing through their designated routes.

Six processions were taken out in Taxila and two in Wah Cantonment. The two cities also held 31 'Majalis' at Imambargahs and religious places.

The processions carrying 'Alam', 'Tazia' and 'Taboot' passed through their routes and ended peacefully in the evening.

The mourners at the processions beat their chest and performed the devoted practice of self-flagellation to mourn the treatment meted out to Imam Zainul Abideen, the son of Imam Hussain, who was taken prisoner by the forces of Yazid.

The administration had fenced all roads leading to processions route with barbed wire, while police and other law enforcement agencies accompanied them. Besides, they were also deployed at the processions routes as well as on the rooftops of the nearby buildings.