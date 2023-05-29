A huge fire erupts at plastic factory in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :A huge fire broke out in a plastic factory located in the SITE Industrial area of Karachi on Monday morning.

According to details, the fire brigade officials said that the efforts were underway to control the fire, while the workers have been evacuated from the factory, Private news channels reported.

At least eight fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed.

The fire was erupted on the upper floors of the building and dispersed quickly.