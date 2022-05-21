A total of about 30 km of roads to be constructed, rehabilitated in Tando Allahyar: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Development, construction, grafting and paving works of drainage and roads have been started in different areas of Tando Allahyar on the directives of Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah.

According to the details, the four projects include: Bukera Road from Bheel Colony to Madina Colony to Malik Street; Mujahid Colony including different colonies to Mandir Street; between Khanzada Colony Street and Ward 1,2,3,7,8; and various colonies from Shedi Para to Zulfiqar Bhutto Road Hyderabad, said a statement on Saturday. Under these projects, a total of about 30 km of roads will be constructed and rehabilitated in Tando Allahyar City.

He said this while talking to media persons on the occasion of his visit to different areas of city.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the construction of roads between the districts across the province would boost the economic development of the local people while better transportation facilities would save fuel and time.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah further said that construction of roads would facilitate the access of locals to the commercial markets.

Instructing the engineers present on the occasion, he said that all the construction work should be completed as soon as possible and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.