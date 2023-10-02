Open Menu

Abdul Jabbar Khan Condoles Death Of Ex-MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jamote

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Abdul Jabbar Khan condoles death of ex-MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jamote

Former member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow on the demise of former Party MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jamote

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Former member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan has expressed a deep sense of sorrow on the demise of former Party MNA Ameer Ali Shah Jamote.

In his condolence message, Abdul Jabbar Khan condoled with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage and fortitude to his grieved family members.

