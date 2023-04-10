AC Ladha reviews free flour distribution process

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ladha Anisur Rahman has visited various markets, and filling stations of Ladha sub-division, South Waziristan where he reviewed the facilities and distribution process of free flour dealers.

Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Ladha Sher Bahadur, the assistant commissioner paid this visit on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Ashfaq Khan.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner listened to the various issues being faced by the people and issued immediate instructions to the authorities concerned for their resolution.

He said that it was among the top priorities of the administration to ensure the provision of relief and facilities to the people, adding, all efforts would be made for the purpose.

He warned the shopkeepers to display the price lists at prominent places and ensure their full implementation in all cases.

Similarly, owners of filling stations were instructed to ensure the sale of petroleum products at fixed rates, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.