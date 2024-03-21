Open Menu

Accused Remanded In Girl Molesting Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 08:23 PM

A judicial magistrate on Thursday sent an accused to jail on fourteen days judicial remand in a case pertaining to molesting an minor girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) A judicial magistrate on Thursday sent an accused to jail on fourteen days judicial remand in a case pertaining to molesting an minor girl.

The police produced the accused Sajid Hassan before the court of Judicial Magistrate Murid Abbas.

The case investigation officer (IO) prayed the court to send the accused jail on judicial remand.

The court accepted the request and instructed police to submit the case challan. The Court directed police to produce the accused again on April 3.

It may be mentioned here that the Margalla Police Station has registered an FIR against accused Sajid Hassan.

