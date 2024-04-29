- Home
Interior Minister Removes Director, Assistant Director Over Complaints At Passport Office
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:34 PM
The citizens present evidence before Mohsin Naqvi of paying money to the agent mafia to get passports at the Passport office.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Passport Office in Garden Town, where citizens complained about the rush, bribery market, mafia agents' dominance, and piles of complaints.
Shocked by the conditions at the Passport Office, Minister Mohsin Naqvi immediately ordered the Director to be replaced, as well as the Assistant Director, and instructed for legal action against them.
Citizens presented evidence of paying money to the agent mafia to get passports.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi observed the issues faced by citizens in obtaining passports would be resolved.
The office was plagued by corruption, with a thriving market for bribes and a dominant agent mafia. The token machine was also found to be malfunctioning, causing frustration for citizens trying to get passports.
Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with citizens who were there to get passports and inquired about their problems. The citizens presented evidence of having to pay the agent mafia to get passports.
Additionally, they highlighted the necessity of paying a "tax" to cross the gate of the Passport Office.The Director and Assistant Director were unable to provide satisfactory answers to any questions.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed concern after observing the conditions at the passport office, stating that demanding money without providing services is unacceptable.
Minister Mohsin Naqvi immediately replaced the Director and Assistant Director, and ordered disciplinary action against the Assistant Director. Citizens and elderly individuals present at the passport office in front of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lodged numerous complaints. They reported that even the walls of the passport office were asking for money, and if they paid, their passports were processed faster.
The citizens conversing with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi mentioned that everyone, from agents to officials, was demanding money.
Mohsin Naqvi inquired about the situation from the citizens, assuring them that he was there to address their complaints and would investigate the matter personally. He emphasized that it is our responsibility to provide convenience to the citizens.
The citizens praised Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his exemplary work in the past and expressed confidence that he would also improve the functioning of this office.
