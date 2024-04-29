Cleanup Operation In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
On the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, a crackdown against encroachment in residential colonies and commercial markets is in full swing
According to official sources, anti-encroachment teams held operations in islam Nagar and Jail Road and seized items of shopkeepers in addition to forwarding challans against 20 shopkeepers to court.
According to official sources, anti-encroachment teams held operations in islam Nagar and Jail Road and seized items of shopkeepers in addition to forwarding challans against 20 shopkeepers to court.
