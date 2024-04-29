Open Menu

PPP Always Stood For Strengthening Democracy, Upholding Parliament's Supremacy: Patel

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that his party had consistently worked for strengthening democracy and upholding the supremacy of Parliament.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said the PPP had suffered a lot for the cause of democracy.

Patel criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for victimizing the opposition while in government. It had put the opposition leadership behind the bars in fabricated cases.

He further alleged that the PTI had managed to form governments at the Federal level and in Punjab as a result of rigged elections in 2018.

Its government failed to deliver on the promises the party had made during the election campaign, particularly regarding the construction of millions of houses and jobs creation.

The PPP leader urged the opposition to join hands with the government for the progress, prosperity, and development of the country. He emphasized on the importance of unity and collaboration among political parties for the betterment of Pakistan.

