ACs Adjourned References Against Shahid Khaqan, Ishaq Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:18 PM

An Accountability Court (ACs) on Wednesday adjourned hearing graft references against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar without the further proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (ACs) on Wednesday adjourned hearing graft references against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar without the further proceeding.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference pertaining to LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others.

During course of hearing, the defence lawyer continued cross examination with prosecution witness Hasaan Bhati. After this, hearing was adjourned till next date.

Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till May 5, on reference against Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income. The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to absence of the lawyers of co-accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

