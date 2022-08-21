(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of legendary singer Nayyara Noor here on Sunday.

He said that the deceased had a unique style of singing, had sung many songs and Ghazals.

Agha Siraj Durrani said that late Nayyara Noor was a soulful voice, who entertained her fans and music lovers.

He added that she had left a vacuum, which could not be filled for a long time time.