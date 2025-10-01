CDA Bags RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament Title
Muhammad Rameez Published October 01, 2025 | 10:54 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) displayed top notch performance to outplay Dunya News by 186 runs in the final of the 2nd RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament here at the National Cricket Ground on Wednesday
Batting first, CDA piled up a mammoth 245 for 5 in 20 overs. Faisal Satti played a blistering knock of 71 off just 22 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. He was well supported by Touseef Sarwar (67 off 36 balls) and Rizwan Sarwar (62 off 35 balls), who kept the scoreboard ticking with aggressive stroke play.
Chasing the huge target, Dunya News faltered badly and were bundled out for only 59 runs in 12.1 overs. Only Asad (15 runs) offered some resistance while the rest of the batting lineup collapsed against CDA’s bowling attack.
After the match, a prize distribution ceremony was held where Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa was the chief guest. The champions CDA team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs300,000 along with the winners’ trophy, while Dunya News received Rs200,000 and the runners-up trophy.
On the occasion, Fazlur Rehman of Zakat Foundation and Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid, CEO of Bravo Foods, also presented shields to the tournament’s best performers.
The event was attended by players, officials, and media representatives who lauded the successful organization of the tournament.
