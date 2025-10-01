Awareness Seminar For Women's Safety In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 10:54 PM
The Chiniot Police organized an awareness seminar at Government Graduate College for Women, Chiniot, to promote a sense of security among women and protect their rights
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Chiniot Police organized an awareness seminar at Government Graduate College for Women, Chiniot, to promote a sense of security among women and protect their rights.
According to DPO office, the seminar was part of the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to prevent violence against women and ensure their safety.
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed and other officials participated in the seminar, which aimed to educate students about police services related to women's safety.
During the seminar, students were informed about various police services, including the Women Safety App, Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, Virtual Women Police Station, and Emergency No.15. The students were made aware of the method of using the Women Safety App and its effectiveness in ensuring their safety. The DPO also highlighted the role of the Anti-Women Harassment Cell and Victim Support Officer in police stations.
DPO emphasized that incidents of domestic violence, harassment, and abuse against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He assured the students that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure women's safety.
He encouraged women to approach the Anti-Women Harassment Cell or police station without fear in case of any kind of harassment.
The seminar aimed to empower women with knowledge about their rights and the resources available to them. By educating students about the types of harassment and cyber harassment, the DPO enabled them to take necessary precautions and seek help when needed. The initiative reflects the commitment of the Punjab Police to ensuring women's safety and promoting a sense of security among them.
APP/mha/378
