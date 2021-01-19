Action against land grabbers to be expedited: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday said that action against illegal occupation of public and private lands and properties across the province should be intensified without any consideration for the status of mafia groups.

He said that action against those influential people serving as government officers or retired who support and provide shelter to such criminal elements should not be delayed at all.

The IGP said that the officers and influential persons who openly or secretly join the land grabbing mafia groups and occupy government, commercial and residential lands also did not deserve any concession so they should be arrested.

He said that improving the professionalism of investigation based on modern technology was one of the top priorities of Punjab Police so that, close monitoring of the performance of all Regional Monitoring Units (RMUs) of the province to monitor investigation matters should be ensured, adding that every case registered should be digitally monitored with the prescribed SOPs.

He expressed these views while instructing the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office.

Inam Ghani said that there was no place in the force for corruption and abuse of power and full action should be taken against such elements under zero tolerance, he maintained.

In addition to timely measures, all RPOs and DPOs should investigate the cases of child and woman abuse under their supervision, he directed and said geo-fencing, forensic science and modern investigation tools should also be used to investigate other serious crimes including murder and rape.

He stressed that the operations against the accused, and anti-social elements should be intensified across the province and crackdown for arrest of thugs and drug dealers should be made more effective under the supervision of senior officers, he added.

During the meeting, the summaries sent to other departments by various police sections and branches were reviewed in detail.

The officers present in the meeting gave a briefing on professional matters in their respective fields, measures taken to prevent crime and improve public service delivery.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG MD, Rao Muhammad Sardar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Training, Kanwar Shahrukh, Addl IG Elite Farooq Mazhar and others attended the meeting.