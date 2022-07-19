Action against LCDs, TV screens in vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The city traffic police started action against installation of LCDs, tv screens and use of cell phones in vehicles on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said road accidents were increasing day by day due to use of LCDs, TV screens and cell phones during driving, therefore, the traffic police had decided to launch the operation to discourage this practice.

He said traffic police had directed drivers to stop using cell phones and LCD in vehicles,otherwise, fine would be imposed and driving licence would be cancelled.