AHC Police killed by another Police constable

LARKAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) In a scaffold and exchange of firing in between head constable of Police and a WHC of police Mumtaz Ali Bhutto died on the spot, in Sachal Colony, in the limits of Sachal Police Station, on Saturday. DIG Larkana range and SSP larkana taken a notice of incident.

According to the report, during duty in the office of Sindh Solid Waste Management in Sachal Colony, in the limits of Sachal Police Station of Larkana city, there was a fight between the police head constable and a WHC police of Sachal police station. While Police send his dead body to Chandka Civil Hospital Larkana for postmortem.

According to statement release by SP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan khoso said that the police personnel were on duty outside the office of Sindh Solid Waste Management board, during which a fight broke out between Head Constable Azhar Ali Kalhoro and the WHC Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, who was posted in Sachal police station Larkana.

As a result, the WHC Mumtaz Bhutto was killed on the spot, the police arrested the accused HC Azhar Ali Kalhoro with official weapon and shifted him to Sachal police station and the reasons for the fight are being investigated.

DSP Civil line Zahoor Ahmed Soomro further investigation into the existence of the line is underway and soon the real facts will come out.

He further said that the cause of the incident has not been ascertained, DSP Civil Line Dr Zahoor Soomro is investigating the cause of the incident will be revealed very soon.

Another side, DIG Larkana range Nisar Aftab has taken notice of the incident and has sought a report from SSP Larkana. He has said that legal action should be taken against the accused police personnel.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Chandka Civil Hospital for post-mortem, where the body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.