Chinese market as key to electrification: Global auto giant executives

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Chinese market is central to the transformation of the Audi brand into a leading global provider of premium electric mobility. With the opening of the new factory in Changchun, locally developed electric models, and state-of-the-art digital technology tailored to users' requirements, we are putting our plan for continued success into action, Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi, stated at the news conference of 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

The German auto giant is showcasing its strategy and all-electric portfolio for the world's largest automotive market. Highlights include the Audi Q6L e-tron, which is the first production models on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). Only all-electric vehicles will be showcased at the booth, as both Audi joint ventures in China are bringing models tailored to the Chinese market's specific requirements, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Audi FAW NEV Company will start production of three PPE-based models of the Audi Q6 e-tron and Audi A6 e-tron families for the Chinese market before the end of 2024. Pre-series production at the new plant has already begun.

Another German giant, Mercedes-Benz, would not yield an inch as well. On the heels of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to China two weeks ago, German automakers are ramping up their efforts here, as evidenced by an exhilarating presentation by Mercedes-Benz.

The company's presence at the AutoChina2024 is led by the all-new electric G-Class and the Concept CLA Class, a fleet consisting of one world-premiere model, seven China-premiere models, and eight models that are ready to hit the market, among which Maybach EQS SUV is the first fully electric model of the top-end luxury brand.

China is the most dynamic new energy vehicle market, country chief Hubertus Troska said at the press conference on April 25, echoed by Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius, "You have to be here and you have to be part of that innovation cycle. We have been steadily growing our partner group and will continue to do so. And Mercedes-Benz China sales chief Duan Jianjun noted that he hoped the new electric models the German automaker brought to the show would put to rest rumours that the company had given up on electrification.

As for the sports car manufacturer Porsche, it is firmly underscoring its In China, for China's strategy at the show with a special China version of the new-generation Taycan, the market premiere of the all-electric Macan.

Last year, some 79,283 cars were delivered to customers in China. This corresponds to a 25 percent share of Porsche's global deliveries in the 2023 financial year. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive board of Porsche, sees further potential, Electromobility is developing rapidly in China. It's fascinating to see. With our Chinese version of the new Taycan and our first all-electric Macan, we are pushing forwards here at just the right time. I am certain that we will once again inspire our customers and further expand our position in the luxury BEV vehicle segment.

All examples show that global auto giants are addressing the individual wishes and needs of the Chinese market in a very targeted manner-and also with the involvement of their own R&D organization across China, where Chinese and foreign developers are working side by side on the future of automobile industry, in mixed teams.