Four Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested three members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here Saturday. Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.
According to police spokesman, Bani police arrested 03-member bike lifter gang who were identified as Nadeem, Abdullah and Rashid.
Bani police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem commended police team and said that the accused will be presented with solid evidence and will be punished.
He made it clear that such criminal elements who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of law.
The operation will be accelerated against organized and active gangs operating in the city.
Similarly, R. A Bazar police held two gamblers and recovered bet amount Rs 17,700 from their possession during operation.
Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.
