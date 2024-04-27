Director University of Balochistan (UoB) Sub Campus Mastung Mohammad Iqbal Tareen visited the academic blocks on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Director University of Balochistan (UoB) Sub Campus Mastung Mohammad Iqbal Tareen visited the academic blocks on Saturday.

He also conducted a faculty meeting and took strict notice of the absence of students.During the meeting, all the teachers were asked for the attendance to submit report of the students.

He also instructed to ensure the attendance of the students immediately.

He also urged parents to support the institution in shaping the future of their children.

Furthermore, Iqbal Tareen highlighted the students' attendance and said that students would not be allowed to participate in the examination if their attendance was less than the required number.

Director Campus Iqbal Tareen strongly directed the teachers to use all their abilities to compensate the educational loss of the students by conducting extra classes.