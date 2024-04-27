Vegetables rates have reduced, notes Minister Azma Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that rates of various vegetables, especially onion, tomato, and potato have reduced due to strict checking of prices by the authorities concerned.

She said price of onion had reduced by Rs. 29 per kilogram, tomato by Rs. 24 and potato by Rs. 22 in a period of one week.

The prices of other vegetables have also reduced by Rs 15 to Rs 20, she added.

She said the prices of fruits were also decreasing.

This is the result of an excellent performance of the administration of all districts of Punjab. She said that price control magistrates and teams were working in a proactive manner across the province on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The minister said getting the official rate list implemented was the biggest task. To implement that, all DCs, ACs and commissioners visit the markets on a daily basis. CM Maryam Nawaz’s mission is to provide ‘roti’ and vegetables at an affordable rate to people of the province.