Balochistan govt made effective arrangements for three-day Hinglaj Mata Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

The Balochistan government has made effective arrangements to provide maximum facilities to the Hindu devotees gathered at Hinglaj Mata Temple to perform religious rituals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Balochistan government has made effective arrangements to provide maximum facilities to the Hindu devotees gathered at Hinglaj Mata Temple to perform religious rituals.

The three-day annual Hinglaj Mata festival of the Hindu community, started on the other day, was in full swing with traditional religious fervor.

Hinglaj Mata temple is the historical temple of Hindus located in Lasbela district of the province, Hindu community from across the country reached Hinglaj Mata in a large numbers to participate in the annual festival.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person Hinglaj Mata Festival Sayed Yasin Akhtar has visited Hinglaj Temple and reviewed the security arrangements. He also visited the medical camp set up under the health plan for the three-day festival of Hinglaj Mata Mandir.

Focal Person of Hinglaj Mata Festival, ADC General Lasbela Sayed Yasin Akhtar was told that paramedical staff and doctors of Emergency Rescue Center have been appointed in the medical camp and over 100 volunteers of Hinglaj Shiva Mandli Committee are also assisting in providing facilities to the pilgrims along with the administration.

ADC General Lasbela and Focal Person Hinglaj Mata Mela Sayed Yasin Akhtar said in a media briefing that PDMA would provide ration, water cooler, sanitizer and other necessary items for Yatries.

He said that due to flood, the bridge on Hangul River has been damaged, the DG PDMA has been provided rescue boats, expert swimmers and ambulances for the safety of devotees. The people of the Hindu community are performing their religious rituals freely without fear and danger. In Pakistan, the minorities have complete religious freedom and their places of worship are protected, he maintained.

Special food stalls have also been set up in the festival and langar is being distributed among the participants of the religious gathering.

Local Leader of Hindu Community said that the main purpose of the festival was to bind and unite the people with love, peace, affection and brotherhood and there is a need to spread the preaching to bring a cordial atmosphere in the society.

Expressing his satisfaction over the relations of Muslims with their Hindu brothers in Pakistan, he said that other countries of the world should learn lessons from Pakistan where there is no discrimination on the basis of religion and the minority people are enjoying all facilities as being availed by their Muslim brothers.

He said “Pakistan is our country and we have all kinds of religious freedom. We are very happy to participate in the annual historic festival.”