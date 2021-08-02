ADC, Ulema discuss law, order matters ahead Muharram-ul-Harram

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano Monday held a meeting with members of the District Ulema Committee in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano Monday held a meeting with members of the District Ulema Committee in connection with Muharram-ul-Harram.

Renowned Ulema (religious scholar) from different schools of thought and notables attended the meeting. The meeting discussed matters relating to law and order ahead Muharram-ul-Harram in detail.

On this occasion, Ulema briefed the ADC about their reservations.

She heard their reservations and assured them full cooperation on behalf of the district administration.

The ADC asked the Ulema and notables for administering vaccines themselves and their family members as soon as possible to control the spread of Coroanvirus.

On this occasion, both Ulema and notables assured full cooperation to the administration during Muharram-ul-Harram and would play their due role in maintaining a peaceful environment in Peshawar.

The ADC expressed gratitude to both the Ulema and notables and assured them all possible cooperation for resolution of their just problems.