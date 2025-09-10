Open Menu

ADCG Vows To Ensure Public Welfare, Cracks Down On Plastic Use & Price Hikes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM

ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Attock, Anil Saeed on Wednesday, has emphasized that every possible step is being taken under the directives of the Punjab Government to facilitate the public

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Attock, Anil Saeed on Wednesday, has emphasized that every possible step is being taken under the directives of the Punjab Government to facilitate the public.

Chairing a meeting of the Environment Department, he stated that the use of plastic bags and related products has been banned across the province, with strict action to be taken against violators.

Presiding over the price Control Committee meeting, the ADCG stressed that no increase in essential commodity prices will be allowed, directing magistrates to take firm action against profiteering and hoarding.

Addressing the Flour Mills Association, he highlighted the government’s commitment to ensure uninterrupted wheat and flour supply and called for immediate release of stocked wheat to the market.

Later, chairing the monthly performance review of the Attock Municipal Committee, Anil Saeed reiterated the administration’s resolve to continue all-out efforts for public welfare and service delivery.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans ..

Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

11 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

16 minutes ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

12 minutes ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

11 minutes ago
Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

11 minutes ago
 Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir S ..

Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

12 minutes ago
 Women's rights protected in Chiniot

Women's rights protected in Chiniot

12 minutes ago
 ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on ..

ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes

12 minutes ago
 Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas ..

Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federa ..

Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muh ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan