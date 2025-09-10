ADCG Vows To Ensure Public Welfare, Cracks Down On Plastic Use & Price Hikes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Attock, Anil Saeed on Wednesday, has emphasized that every possible step is being taken under the directives of the Punjab Government to facilitate the public.
Chairing a meeting of the Environment Department, he stated that the use of plastic bags and related products has been banned across the province, with strict action to be taken against violators.
Presiding over the price Control Committee meeting, the ADCG stressed that no increase in essential commodity prices will be allowed, directing magistrates to take firm action against profiteering and hoarding.
Addressing the Flour Mills Association, he highlighted the government’s commitment to ensure uninterrupted wheat and flour supply and called for immediate release of stocked wheat to the market.
Later, chairing the monthly performance review of the Attock Municipal Committee, Anil Saeed reiterated the administration’s resolve to continue all-out efforts for public welfare and service delivery.
APP/rhn/378
