Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel’s “unprovoked” airstrikes in Doha, terming them an illegal act and a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a post on his official X account, Dar described the strikes as a “reckless provocation” that dangerously escalates tensions in an already volatile region, particularly amid Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Palestine. He stressed that the aggression undermines regional peace and security while constituting “a serious affront to international law and established norms.”
Outlining Pakistan’s response, the DPM announced that Islamabad, along with Algeria and Somalia, has formally requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to bring Israel’s actions before the body and urge recognition of the attack on Qatar as a “grave threat to international peace and security.
”
He further stated that Pakistan, in coordination with GCC partners and on behalf of the OIC, has called on the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to hold an urgent debate to ensure Israel is held accountable for the strikes, which he said were aimed at undermining ceasefire efforts.
Dar also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on September 15, adding that Pakistan had conveyed to the OIC Secretariat its readiness to co-sponsor and co-convene the summit to ensure a united Arab-Islamic response to Israeli aggression.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s “unwavering solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of Qatar,” Dar urged the international community to “collectively condemn Israel’s violation in the strongest terms.”
