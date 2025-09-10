Open Menu

Pakistan Stands Firmly With Palestine, Says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the cause of Palestinian freedom, saying that the sacrifices of Palestinian children “will not go in vain”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for the cause of Palestinian freedom, saying that the sacrifices of Palestinian children "will not go in vain."

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the scale of atrocities committed against Palestinians had left humanity ashamed.

The minister noted that Israel’s isolation was accelerating, adding that “seismic changes” had taken place over the past six months that were once unimaginable. “These shifts are the return for the sacrifices and blood of Palestinians,” he said, stressing that the struggle would not stop.

Responding to a question on national defence, he said Pakistan’s security was impregnable.

“We made an enemy five times bigger than us taste defeat. It was possible due to national spirit, unity, and Allah’s help. After Allah, we can defend our sovereignty without relying on external protection,” he said.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces had never hesitated to make sacrifices in defence of the homeland, a fact proven repeatedly throughout history.

