Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Approves New Mechanism For Disposal Of Confiscated Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar approves new mechanism for disposal of confiscated vehicles

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a high-level committee meeting on Wednesday to review existing laws and policies concerning tampered and confiscated vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a high-level committee meeting on Wednesday to review existing laws and policies concerning tampered and confiscated vehicles.

During the meeting, a sub-committee presented a comprehensive mechanism for the disposal of such vehicles. The proposal, finalized after extensive deliberations, was endorsed by the participants and formally approved by the Deputy Prime Minister, a DPM's Office news release said.

Senator Dar said the new Customs General Order (CGO) would help streamline the disposal process, ensure transparency, and maximize revenue through the auction of confiscated vehicles.

He emphasized that the revised framework would also enhance administrative efficiency and curb misuse.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Law and Justice, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, the Chairman of the Federal board of Revenue, and senior representatives from the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

