AIG NHMP Visits Khairabad Office
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 11:54 PM
Additional Inspector General (AIG) North Region, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP), Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan, visited the Sector Office N-5 North-I, Khairabad, where he was received by DIG North Zone Afzal Ahmed Kausar, DIG Motorway North Zone Salman Ali Khan, and senior officers
On arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent presented a guard of honour, followed by the planting of a commemorative tree. During the visit, DIG North Zone briefed the AIG on the region’s performance, objectives, challenges, and strategic roadmap.
Addressing an open house meeting of officers, personnel, and staff, AIG underlined that travellers’ safety and timely assistance must remain the department’s foremost priority.
He stressed honesty and courteous conduct as the hallmarks of NHMP, directing officers to maintain public trust and adopt a professional attitude while dealing with commuters.
He reiterated that corruption and unethical practices would not be tolerated, and emphasized strict enforcement of the Axle Load Control Regime (ALCR) under a zero-tolerance policy to safeguard road infrastructure.
He noted that modern technology was being increasingly adopted to improve efficiency and road safety.
In view of floods and landslides, he instructed timely identification of alternate routes and prompt public information dissemination to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.
He also directed Sector Commanders to remain actively engaged in affected areas and coordinate closely with district administrations and relevant departments to support rescue and relief operations.
He also issued immediate orders for the resolution of problems highlighted by staff during the session.
