Open Menu

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 11:55 PM

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional cooperation.

The two sides reviewed progress on bilateral engagement, following up on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, a DPM's Office news release said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further expand the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, with particular emphasis on political, economic, and energy cooperation.

They also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of closer coordination in advancing shared interests and promoting stability.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening its brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, noting that the enduring partnership is rooted in historical bonds, mutual trust, and shared aspirations.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sind ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of flood situation in Sindh 

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in ..

Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash

6 minutes ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bila ..

DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

1 minute ago
 AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

AIG NHMP visits Khairabad office

2 minutes ago
 eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) ..

Eputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar c ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilitie ..

Ambassador Tirmizi visits Al-Ain Medical facilities, meets Pakistani patients

1 minute ago
Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir S ..

Commander Iraqi Air Force calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

2 minutes ago
 Women's rights protected in Chiniot

Women's rights protected in Chiniot

2 minutes ago
 ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on ..

ADCG vows to ensure public welfare, cracks down on plastic use & price hikes

2 minutes ago
 Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas ..

Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi's rain-affected areas to review relief measures

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federa ..

Pakistan stands firmly with Palestine, says Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muh ..

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan