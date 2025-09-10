DPM Ishaq Dar, Azeri FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional cooperation.

The two sides reviewed progress on bilateral engagement, following up on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, a DPM's Office news release said.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further expand the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, with particular emphasis on political, economic, and energy cooperation.

They also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of closer coordination in advancing shared interests and promoting stability.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to strengthening its brotherly ties with Azerbaijan, noting that the enduring partnership is rooted in historical bonds, mutual trust, and shared aspirations.